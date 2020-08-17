   
Russia summons Dutch diplomat over espionage case
Monday, 17 August, 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Dutch interim Chargé d’Affaires to Moscow to protest against espionage against Russia’s military attaché in the Netherlands.

    Russia “strongly protested the discovery of tracking equipment in the Russian military attaché’s car in the Netherlands.” the ministry said in a statement.

    “It was noted that such unfriendly actions complicate already difficult bilateral relations,” the Russians added.

    Russia points out “the need to immediately take comprehensive measures to prevent such incidents, which were contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

    Prime Minister Mark Rutte has declined to comment, according to Dutch media.

    Espionage cases have increased in recent years between Russia and the West, with whom relations are at their lowest since the Ukrainian crisis and Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

