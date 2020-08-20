   
Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
    Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The body of a deceased man in a Brazilian supermarket was secretly hidden under umbrellas last Friday so that the supermarket could stay open, French supermarket chain Carrefour admitted on Wednesday.

    Last Friday’s incident came to light on Wednesday as photos circulated online showing three green umbrellas placed in the aisle where the dead man was lying.

     

    “Carrefour apologises for the inappropriate way in which it dealt with the sad and unexpected death of the person, victim of a heart attack, in the store in Recife,” said the local subsidiary of the French department store chain.

    “The branch wrongly did not close the store immediately, waiting for the undertaker.” The company admits that the man was administered first aid.

    The company has apologised to the man’s family. “It made me furious,” said the widow to Brazilian media. “Humanity apparently has no value, it’s only about money for them. For me it’s a matter of respect. It’s a terrible feeling.”

    The Brussels Times