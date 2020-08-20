   
Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
Latest News:
Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles...
Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of...
Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children...
Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for...
Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children
    Presidency is just ‘one more reality show’ for Trump, says Obama
    Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus
    Belgium will allow cross-border couples to unite from September
    Tasting alcohol at a young age increases risk of binge drinking with 85%
    Europe can deal with Covid-19 without locking down society, WHO says
    Brussels police to start wearing bodycams from September
    Russian opposition leader Navalny has likely been poisoned
    Amnesty International creates ‘danger zone’ at Belarusian embassy in Brussels
    EU concludes talks with fifth potential vaccine partner
    Belgium’s Security Council: ‘Return to normal not yet possible’
    Over 100,000 businesses are still not in line with company rules
    Thousands of women donate breast milk for coronavirus research
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures Again?
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Brazilian supermarket hides dead man under umbrellas
    Belgian company to lay 650km cable for world’s biggest windmill park
    View more
    Share article:

    Airbnb bans parties in all of its accommodation due to coronavirus

    Thursday, 20 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Airbnb, the platform for renting accommodation between individuals, will ban the organisation of any parties or events in the accommodation offered on its site, and will limit the capacity to a maximum of 16 people, it announces on Thursday.

    The ban applies to all bookings made from Thursday until further notice, the company said on its website.

    With the Covid-19 pandemic, “some have chosen to take bar and club behaviour to homes, sometimes rented through our platform,” the group noted. “We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behaviour does not belong on our platform,” Airbnb added.

    Related Articles

     

    Even though hosts could accept parties in their own homes up until now, 73% of the accommodation on the site had already banned all events.

    Airbnb had also imposed restrictions at the end of 2019 to limit unauthorised parties after a Halloween party that had turned into a drama. They notably banned houses presenting themselves as party venues.

    Airbnb had also created a team to react quickly to problems and take immediate action against users who did not comply with the new party rules.

    But the group took additional steps with the pandemic and social distancing rules, such as removing from its filters the indication that guests agreed to host events or asking guests to respect local rules.

    “However, in many large jurisdictions, public health mandates on gatherings have changed – and in some places swung back and forth in response to the changing rates of Covid cases – as have regulations on bars, clubs and pubs,” Airbnb noted.

    In this context, “instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health,” the group said.

    The Brussels Times