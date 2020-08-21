   
European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine...
Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing...
Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before...
Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000...
Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people
    Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing homes
    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver for vaccine
    Brussels Airlines: Commission approves Belgian state aid
    Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon fights to become world champion in tense rematch
    ‘No scientific evidence’ vaping spreads virus, says Van Gucht
    European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma
    Coronavirus: people more worried about family than themselves, study finds
    Coronavirus: hospitalised population is getting younger
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into extreme poverty
    Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19
    EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit talks
    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers
    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
    View more
    Share article:

    European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission calls for a rapid investigation into why the Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny fell into a coma.

    Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Omsk to Moscow. The plane made an emergency landing, after which an ambulance took him to the hospital.

    “We are very concerned about the health of Aleksey Navalny after his suspected poisoning yesterday,” said a spokeswoman for the European Union’s foreign and security policy, Nabila Massrali.

    Related Articles

     

    “We expect a speedy, independent and transparent investigation,” she said. “In the event of confirmation, those responsible must be held accountable.”

    She called on Russia to have Navalny transferred abroad for care. The hospital currently treating him says that he’s in too bad a condition to be transferred, ANP reported.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times