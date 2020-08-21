European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma

The European Commission calls for a rapid investigation into why the Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny fell into a coma.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Omsk to Moscow. The plane made an emergency landing, after which an ambulance took him to the hospital.

“We are very concerned about the health of Aleksey Navalny after his suspected poisoning yesterday,” said a spokeswoman for the European Union’s foreign and security policy, Nabila Massrali.

“We expect a speedy, independent and transparent investigation,” she said. “In the event of confirmation, those responsible must be held accountable.”

She called on Russia to have Navalny transferred abroad for care. The hospital currently treating him says that he’s in too bad a condition to be transferred, ANP reported.

