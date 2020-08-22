   
Coronavirus: Germany registers highest number of new cases in four months
Saturday, 22 August, 2020
    Coronavirus: Germany registers highest number of new cases in four months

    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    Germany registered 2,034 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, the highest tally since late April, German health authorities disclosed on Saturday.

    After peaking in early April, when 6,000 new cases were detected per day, daily infections went down, but more recently, the numbers have been going back up.

    The Robert Koch Institute, the national body in charge of controlling and fighting infectious diseases, has observed many small outbreaks throughout the country, often linked to gatherings such as family get-togethers. Additionally, some travellers have been returning home with the virus from overseas trips.

    Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has had 232,082 cases of infection, and 9,267 deaths linked to Covid-19.

