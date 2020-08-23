France: Boy’s body found on beach in Gironde...

The lifeless body of a boy was found on Sunday on a beach in southwestern France, not far from the place where a father and daughter died by drowning, and another child from the same family disappeared.

“This morning we found the body of a young boy in the area where the tragedy occurred,” the gendarmerie stated.

Three children and their parents were swimming north of Carcans Beach, Gironde, outside the monitored area, when they began floundering in the water. They had apparently been caught in a baïne, a natural pool that forms at low tide, but which can then sweep unsuspecting bathers out to sea at high tide.

Rescuers were able to save a 10-year-old child, but the 46-year-old father and his 17-year-old daughter were swept away by the waves, as was a 13-year-old son.

The rescuers quickly recovered the body of the father but were unable to revive him. Following searches conducted with the support of a civilian security helicopter, then a military one, the body of the girl was found.

However, the 13-year-old had remained missing despite the rescue effort.

The Brussels Times