   
France: Boy’s body found on beach in Gironde
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 August, 2020
Latest News:
France: Boy’s body found on beach in Gironde...
Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support...
Minimising Brussels’ Covid-19 cases is ‘dangerous strategy,’ says...
Research: Humidity plays a role in transmission of...
Weather report: unstable, some showers and possible thunder...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    France: Boy’s body found on beach in Gironde
    Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research
    Minimising Brussels’ Covid-19 cases is ‘dangerous strategy,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Research: Humidity plays a role in transmission of coronavirus
    Weather report: unstable, some showers and possible thunder
    Stuck open Tower Bridge causes traffic chaos in London
    Explosions in the night in Antwerp
    Belgian dog schools see twice as many puppies as before Covid-19
    Belgian champion Delfine Persoon loses title bid on points
    EU Day of Remembrance for the victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes
    Covid-19: New cases go down, but not in Brussels
    25 years on: tribute to Dutroux victims An and Eefje
    Coronavirus: Germany registers highest number of new cases in four months
    Belarus President orders military to defend territorial integrity
    TUI will send 28 empty planes to Spain to return Belgians in red zones
    Russian opposition politician Navalny in ‘stable’ condition in Berlin
    First communions and confirmations to be held in autumn
    Second top police official resigns over fatal Charleroi Airport arrest
    Students aim to travel 400 km by kayak in Belgium
    Federal government formation stymied by left-right divide, says MR leader
    View more
    Share article:

    France: Boy’s body found on beach in Gironde

    Sunday, 23 August 2020
    © Belga

    The lifeless body of a boy was found on Sunday on a beach in southwestern France, not far from the place where a father and daughter died by drowning, and another child from the same family disappeared.

    “This morning we found the body of a young boy in the area where the tragedy occurred,” the gendarmerie stated.

    Three children and their parents were swimming north of Carcans Beach, Gironde, outside the monitored area, when they began floundering in the water. They had apparently been caught in a baïne, a natural pool that forms at low tide, but which can then sweep unsuspecting bathers out to sea at high tide.

    Rescuers were able to save a 10-year-old child, but the 46-year-old father and his 17-year-old daughter were swept away by the waves, as was a 13-year-old son.

    The rescuers quickly recovered the body of the father but were unable to revive him. Following searches conducted with the support of a civilian security helicopter, then a military one, the body of the girl was found.

    However, the 13-year-old had remained missing despite the rescue effort.

    The Brussels Times