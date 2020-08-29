   
Messi looking to join Manchester City
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
Latest News:
Messi looking to join Manchester City...
UN wants more women in peacekeeping...
Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: minister to tell...
Belgian police track and trace fake corona news...
RTBF sacks whistle-blower who revealed CEO’s salary...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 August 2020
    Messi looking to join Manchester City
    UN wants more women in peacekeeping
    Fatal arrest at Charleroi Airport: minister to tell his side of the story
    Belgian police track and trace fake corona news
    RTBF sacks whistle-blower who revealed CEO’s salary
    Coronavirus: Almost 50,000 people returned to Belgium from red zones in August
    Belgium’s daily average of new coronavirus cases falls to 445
    Social distance in cultural events reduced to one metre
    ‘Confused’ Belgian mother arrested for killing her new-born
    Social distancing rules ‘based on outdated science’, study suggests
    Mandatory face masks for primary school children ‘not a good idea’
    Belgian man sentenced for spitting on people in supermarket
    ‘Challenge’ for Belgium as it reopens school amid pandemic
    ‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
    Nearly 1 in 2 Belgian businesses fear bankruptcy
    Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89 migrants
    New Child Focus app recruits public help with missing children
    Slovakia to require Belgians to quarantine upon arrival
    Last Thalys out of Paris
    Frans Hals painting worth €15 million stolen a third time
    View more
    Share article:

    Messi looking to join Manchester City

    Saturday, 29 August 2020
    © Belga

    Lionel Messi informed his former coach, Pep Guardiola, by telephone of his intention to leave FC Barcelona before making it public, according to The Times.

    Guardiola, who is the current coach of Manchester City, reportedly told the 33-year-old Argentine star that he would contact Manchester City’s bosses so that he could join the team.

    The “Goal” and “Spox” websites also reported that Messi had had a telephone conversation with his former coach.

    According to The Times, City’s executive director, Ferran Soriano, a former vice president of FC Barcelona, is already in Catalonia to meet Jorge Messi, the footballer’s father, next week.

    Messi played for Barcelona under Guardiola from 2008 to 2012, a period crowned by multiple titles: La Liga (2009, 2010, 2011), Copa del Rey (2009, 2012) and UEFA Champion’s League (2009, 2011).

    According to the Argentine daily, La Nación, Messi could receive a 3+2 contract, staying for three seasons at City, until the age of 36, then playing in the MLS in the U.S.A for the next two years with New York City FC which, like Manchester City, is part of the City Football Group.

    The arrival of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner at Manchester City could lead the 49-year-old Guardiola to prolong his stay at the Etihad Stadium, where his contract ends in June 2021.

    Guardiola went to coach City in July 2016 after his three-year stint at Bayern Munich (2013-2016) and the sabbatical year that followed his departure from Barcelona in 2012.

    The Brussels Times