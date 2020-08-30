   
Lebanon: Hezbollah ready to discuss new pact proposed by France
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 30 August, 2020
Latest News:
Lebanon: Hezbollah ready to discuss new pact proposed...
New report outlines how coronavirus ravaged Belgium’s care...
Over half of Lebanon’s population could be short...
Banksy asylum boat passengers evacuated...
40% of summer sales stocks remain unsold: ‘People...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 30 August 2020
    Lebanon: Hezbollah ready to discuss new pact proposed by France
    New report outlines how coronavirus ravaged Belgium’s care homes
    Over half of Lebanon’s population could be short of food by yearend, UN says
    Banksy asylum boat passengers evacuated
    40% of summer sales stocks remain unsold: ‘People do not dare to consume’
    School in Belgium now compulsory from the age of 5
    Protesters in Liège demonstrate against racism and police brutality
    European foreign ministers discuss more sanctions against Belarus and Turkey
    Hamilton favourite to win the 65th Belgian F1 Grand Prix
    Belgium’s new coronavirus cases continue to go down
    Close to 40,000 people in anti-corona protests in Berlin
    Kim Clijsters ready for the US Open
    Coronavirus: Brazil records over 120,000 deaths so far
    Pioneering female politician Antoinette Spaak dies at 92
    Belgium gives official status for close caregivers
    Military patrols will remain until 2 October
    Belgian police track and trace fake corona news
    Antarctica’s ice shelves under threat
    Recovery plan must be central to government formation, says Prime Minister Wilmès
    Jambon: No-one is asking for my resignation
    View more
    Share article:

    Lebanon: Hezbollah ready to discuss new pact proposed by France

    Sunday, 30 August 2020
    © Belga

    Hezbollah is open to discussing a “new political pact” in Lebanon, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, the head of the powerful pro-Iranian group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday.

    “France’s president, on his last visit to Lebanon, called for a new political pact,” Nasrallah said in a speech. “We are open to any constructive discussion on the issue (…) on condition that it take place with agreement from all the Lebanese parties,” he added.

    He did not say what changes his movement was open to considering but noted that he had heard criticisms by official French sources of the Lebanese confessional system and its inability to resolve Lebanon’s problems.

    During a visit to Beirut on 6 August, two days after the powerful explosion that devastated much of the city’s port, Macron said he would propose a “new political pact” to the country’s political forces, with necessary reforms. Without these reforms, he said, Lebanon would continue to go under.

    The French president is scheduled to return to Beirut on Monday and meet representatives of the country’s main political parties, including Hezbollah, on Tuesday.

    Consultations are to be held between the Lebanese political forces on Monday to designate a new Prime Minister following the resignation of Hassan Diab one week after the deadly blast.

    Nasrallah said Hezbollah would be “cooperative” on this issue, but so far political divisions have blocked an agreement on the choice of the new head of government.

    The Hezbollah leader cast doubts on the legitimacy of the grassroot contestation movement calling for political change. Stressing that he heads the “biggest political party in Lebanon,” he wondered whether the demands of hundreds of demonstrators could be seen as expressing the will of the Lebanese people.

    The Brussels Times