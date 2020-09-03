   
Bodies of five children found in apartment in Germany
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 September, 2020
Latest News:
Bodies of five children found in apartment in...
30% of Belgians not in favour of getting...
Navalny poisoning didn’t happen, Lukashenko claims...
Conductors counting passengers should not delay trains, SNCB...
Tihange 2 nuclear reactor does not need to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Bodies of five children found in apartment in Germany
    30% of Belgians not in favour of getting coronavirus vaccine
    Navalny poisoning didn’t happen, Lukashenko claims
    Conductors counting passengers should not delay trains, SNCB says
    Tihange 2 nuclear reactor does not need to be shut down, court rules
    Belgium considers shortening mandatory quarantine period
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: EU Commission will not investigate custody death of Slovak man
    Just under 1 in 5 students in Belgium passed medicine entrance exams
    MEPs: EU needs to spend more on civil protection in case of emergencies
    Brussels sees first significant annual rise in unemployment since Covid-19 crisis
    Revealed: Deputy PM’s company made €300,000 from public contracts
    Four Belgian coronavirus experts are under police protection, Van Ranst says
    Belgium’s contact tracing app will be ready this month
    Belgium in Brief: Getting Out Of Spain
    Tour operator Tui will repatriate 2,000 Belgians from Spain
    Rising sea levels could lead to flooding as far inland as Ghent
    Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day
    Two Belgian satellites successfully launched into orbit
    Unicef: Belgium scores poorly for mental health and poverty among children
    Reuzegom: hearing on deadly student hazing postponed
    View more
    Share article:

    Bodies of five children found in apartment in Germany

    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Solingen, Germany. Credit: Hannibal21 / CC: 3.0

    The bodies of five children were found in an apartment in Solingen, Germany (in North Rhine-Westphalia, a state bordering on Belgium), police told DPA News Agency.

    The children’s mother is currently seriously injured after jumping in front of an S-bahn (a sort of urban train) at Dusseldorf’s main station, as North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul said and various media reported.

    A sixth child survived, according to various media including Bild, Die Welt and the BBC.

    “We cannot yet say anything about the motive,” police spokesman Stefan Weiand told Bild. “The mother must be questioned.”

    “The family drama of Solingen fills me with great sadness and at the moment my thoughts and prayers are with five small children who were torn from life so terribly early,” Reul said.

    The children were one, two, three, six and eight years old, according to unconfirmed reports by Bild.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times