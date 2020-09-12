   
Bahrain-Israel: Egypt welcomes “historic” agreement
Saturday, 12 September, 2020
    © Belga

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi on Friday welcomed the normalisation agreement between Bahrein and Israel, describing it as an “important and historic step.”

    “I value this important step towards establishing stability and peace in the Middle East in a way that achieves a just and permanent settlement of the Palestinian cause, President al-Sissi wrote on Twitter.

    “I thank all those responsible for implementing this historic step,” he added.

    Bahrein and Israel agreed on Friday to establish “full diplomatic relations in “a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East,” according to a joint statement they issued along with the United States.

    Friday’s announcement came just weeks after the United Arab Emirates signed a normalisation agreement with Israel, a step that had also been welcomed by Cairo.

    Egypt was the first Arab state to conclude a peace treaty with Israel, in 1979.

