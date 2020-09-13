Protest in Brussels against execution of Navid Afkari in Iran

About ten Iranians protested on Sunday outside the Iranian Embassy in Brussels against the execution of Navid Afkari, the 27-year-old wrestler convicted of the killing of a member of the security forces during demonstrations against the regime in Tehran in 2018.

“The Belgian Government and the European Union need to take effective measures against the Iranian regime,” protesters shouted. “The silence and inaction against the crimes of the Iranian regime are seen as approval by the mullahs and are tantamount to complicity.”

Iranian state media announced the execution of the wrestler on Saturday morning. His brothers were sentenced to 54 and 27 years in prison in the same case.

The execution aroused widespread indignation internationally. Many organisations, including Amnesty International, the International Olympic Committee and FIFA had called on Iran not to execute the young sportsman.

The Brussels Times