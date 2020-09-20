Almost 13,500 new infections in 1 day in France

France registered just under 13,500 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 24 hours, the French public health service reported on Saturday.

The exact figure for new infections was 13,498, similar to the number registered on the previous day. However, the positivity rate – the percentage of people who test positive out of the total number tested – went up for the first time in 10 days, according to the data released by Santé publique France. The rate was 5.6% on Saturday, up from 5.4% on Friday.

The public health service also reported that 3,853 COVID-19 patients had been hospitalised over the past seven days – 227 more than reported on Friday – including 593 who had to be placed on life support.

Over the 24 hours ending on Saturday, 470 persons were newly admitted to hospital, while 73 were on life support or in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 31,274 COVID-related deaths have been registered in France, 26 more than on Friday, with 20,714 occurring in a hospital setting.

The Brussels Times