   
Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole of humanity
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Latest News:
Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole...
Brussels: Protesters demonstrate against 5-G...
Brussels needs to take new measures ‘very quickly,’...
Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear...
Night shopkeepers will demonstrate tomorrow over closing times...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 September 2020
    Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole of humanity
    Brussels: Protesters demonstrate against 5-G
    Brussels needs to take new measures ‘very quickly,’ says Wilmès
    Belgium’s quarantined scout leaders given the all-clear
    Night shopkeepers will demonstrate tomorrow over closing times
    Weather Report: Heavy rainfall expected to continue Sunday
    Japan ‘determined’ to host 2021 Olympics
    Unexpected: First snow of of autumn in the Alps and the Pyrenees
    Coronavirus: Hospital admissions continue to rise
    Netflix urged not to adapt trilogy by Chinese author
    Coronavirus: Germany extends its red zone list
    Sophie Wilmès will step down as prime minister: “These have been very difficult months”
    Belgium: No test needed upon return from Rwanda, South Korea
    Helicopter hijacking suspects remain at large
    Storm Odette ravages Belgian coast, and there’s more to come
    Salmonella: Potentially contaminated chicken thighs recalled in Belgium
    Covid-19: New confirmed cases rise above 1,500 a day
    Can shared e-bikes be Covid-19 proof?  
    Hijacked helicopter overflies Brussels prisons
    Covid-19: Experts take to the internet to express their concerns
    View more
    Share article:

    Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole of humanity

    Saturday, 26 September 2020
    © Belga

    India, the world’s biggest manufacturer of vaccines, will use its resources to fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for the whole of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

    “India’s vaccine production and capacity will help the world overcome this pandemic,” Prime Minister Modi said in a taped address to the annual session of the UN General Assembly, held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. India will also help all countries enhance their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines, he added.

    Prime Minister Modi did not mention climate change or the border conflict with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in June. He also did not make any direct reference to Pakistan, one day after his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, lashed out at the Indian Government on Kashmir and its Hindu nationalist policy.

    On the other hand, he spoke at length on disfunctions observed this year at the United Nations, particularly in the UN Security Council, which New Delhi will join on 1 January for a two-year term as a non-permanent member.

    “The whole world has been fighting the global Corona pandemic for the past 8-9 months,” he noted. “Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?”

    India’s 1.3 billion people have been waiting for too long for reforms to the UN Security Council to be implemented, added the Prime Minister, whose country is a candidate for a permanent seat on the Council. “Until when will India be kept away from the UN decision-making process?” he wondered.

    The Brussels Times