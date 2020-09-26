Indian Prime Minister promises vaccines for the whole of humanity

India, the world’s biggest manufacturer of vaccines, will use its resources to fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for the whole of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

“India’s vaccine production and capacity will help the world overcome this pandemic,” Prime Minister Modi said in a taped address to the annual session of the UN General Assembly, held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. India will also help all countries enhance their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines, he added.

Prime Minister Modi did not mention climate change or the border conflict with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in June. He also did not make any direct reference to Pakistan, one day after his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, lashed out at the Indian Government on Kashmir and its Hindu nationalist policy.

On the other hand, he spoke at length on disfunctions observed this year at the United Nations, particularly in the UN Security Council, which New Delhi will join on 1 January for a two-year term as a non-permanent member.

“The whole world has been fighting the global Corona pandemic for the past 8-9 months,” he noted. “Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?”

India’s 1.3 billion people have been waiting for too long for reforms to the UN Security Council to be implemented, added the Prime Minister, whose country is a candidate for a permanent seat on the Council. “Until when will India be kept away from the UN decision-making process?” he wondered.

The Brussels Times