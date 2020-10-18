Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair reported to have violated his quarantine

Blair was in Washington for a ceremony at the White House. A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said he had been invited by the U.S. Government because of the role he played in the agreement signed with Israel, Bahrein and the United Arab Emirates to establish official ties between the three countries.
According to the spokesman, Blair was not a danger to anyone since he had been tested before his departure, on arrival at the White House and, again, repeatedly, since his return to the United Kingdom.