Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair reported to have violated his quarantine

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair reportedly violated his quarantine after a two-day trip to the United States, the Sunday Times reported.

Blair did not remain in isolation at home for the required two-week period after returning from his trip last month, according to the newspaper.

The Times said it had photographs of Blair, who was Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, leaving a London restaurant 10 days after his return from Washington.

He had reportedly asked U.K. Government officials for a waiver from the mandatory 14-day quarantine, but they did not grant it.

Blair was in Washington for a ceremony at the White House. A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said he had been invited by the U.S. Government because of the role he played in the agreement signed with Israel, Bahrein and the United Arab Emirates to establish official ties between the three countries.

According to the spokesman, Blair was not a danger to anyone since he had been tested before his departure, on arrival at the White House and, again, repeatedly, since his return to the United Kingdom.

