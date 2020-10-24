   
Coronavirus: WHO expects rapid testing to revolutionise Africa’s response
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: WHO expects rapid testing to revolutionise Africa’s...
Ambulance attacked en route to emergency in Ganshoren...
Fleeing a violent situation is essential travel, says...
A mysterious red star raises questions in Brussels...
Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    Coronavirus: WHO expects rapid testing to revolutionise Africa’s response
    Ambulance attacked en route to emergency in Ganshoren
    Fleeing a violent situation is essential travel, says Sarah Schlitz
    A mysterious red star raises questions in Brussels
    Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their own
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Coronavirus vaccines will be delivered from 700 freezers in Antwerp province
    Nearly 5000 have died in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Putin says
    New measures for Brussels to be decided today
    Belgium switches to winter time tonight
    Coronavirus: More than 11,000 new cases a day in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Belgium
    The Dutch cycle the most in the world
    Most of Europe red in new corona map
    Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew
    Leuven developing rapid coronavirus test based on exhaled air
    Second lockdown would not be ‘smartest solution’ for Belgium
    ‘Not sufficient’: 6 experts react to Belgium’s latest measures
    European Parliament rejects ban on calling veggie products ‘burger’
    Belgian epidemiologist wants influencers to raise coronavirus awareness
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: WHO expects rapid testing to revolutionise Africa’s response

    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    © Belga

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has promised to roll out rapid testing for the detection of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa, one of the regions least affected by the virus in the world.

    The rollout would considerably increase testing capacity and mark a real game changer in the fight against COVID-19 on the continent, WHO said on Thursday at a virtual press conference from its Africa regional headquarters in Brazzaville, Congo.

    According to the WHO, many African countries have found it difficult to carry out enough tests to control the pandemic.

    “The widespread use of high-quality rapid testing in Africa can revolutionize the continent’s response to COVID-19,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “The new antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests will help meet the huge testing needs in Africa.”

    In many African countries, testing is limited to major cities and travellers, and people have to wait between 48 hours and over 10 days for results, according to the WHO.

    “Most African countries are focused on testing travellers, patients or contacts, and we estimate that a significant number of cases are still missed,” Dr. Moeti said.

    The new rapid tests are easy to use, cheaper than the PCR tests and the results are available in just 15 to 30 minutes, which allows countries to decentralise testing, according to the WHO.

    Africa is one of the regions least affected by the pandemic, according to official statistics. On 21 October, WHO tweeted that there were at least 1.6 million reported cases, 1.3 million recoveries and 40,000 deaths in Africa since the start of the pandemic.

    The Brussels Times