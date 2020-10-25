Spike in infections prompts Italy to tighten restrictions...

Italy has decided to tighten restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) following a spike in infections.

The office of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Saturday that cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools will now be closed, while bars and restaurants need to stop serving at 6.00 p.m.

The new restrictions have been adopted despite public protests in recent days against COVID-19 measures, particularly in Rome.

Italy is the European country worst affected by the pandemic. Over 504.000 infections have been recorded there since January, including about 19,640 between Friday and Saturday, while more than 37,000 people have died.

The Brussels Times