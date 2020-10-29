Three dead in knife attack in French basilica...

France’s National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) announced that it had opened an investigation for “murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist undertaking” and “criminal terrorist association.”
The RAID team (in charge of Search, Assistance, Intervention, Deterrence) and the BRI (the Research and Intervention Brigade) combed the building while the neighbourhood was evacuated and cordoned off.
The attacker was injured during his arrest and was taken to a hospital, a police spokesperson said.
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that a crisis meeting at the Ministry of the Interior was underway. Both Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron left their duties to join the crisis unit.
The Elysée confirmed that Macron would head for Nice after the crisis meeting.