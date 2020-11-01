   
Trump rallies have directly lead to thousands of Covid-19 cases and deaths
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 November, 2020
Latest News:
Trump rallies have directly lead to thousands of...
Coronavirus-UK: England on lockdown until 2 December...
Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels...
Coronavirus: These are the businesses that escape lockdown...
Covid-19: Now more than 100 deaths a day...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 November 2020
    Trump rallies have directly lead to thousands of Covid-19 cases and deaths
    Coronavirus-UK: England on lockdown until 2 December
    Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels
    Coronavirus: These are the businesses that escape lockdown
    Covid-19: Now more than 100 deaths a day on average
    Soldiers will continue to patrol the streets until December
    Health minister: Last-minute shopping today is dangerous
    Over 400,000 ha. of forests lost to fire in 2019
    Mohamed cartoons: Macron understands the “shock” but denounces violence
    Coronavirus: labour union slams new measures as “schizophrenic”
    Belgium slips in EU gender-equality index
    New seismic activity found under Belgium and northern Europe
    Brits after Brexit: Belgium offers hope to long-term expats
    Over 20,000 infections recorded for the first time in one day in Belgium
    Flemish company’s technology will soon be in millions of ears
    Belgium: Average income was 18,768 euros in 2018
    South Korea: court upholds ex-president’s 17-year jail sentence
    Coronavirus: Clinical research has failed, says microbiologist
    Belgium’s health minister calls for solidarity between regions and countries
    Coronavirus: Medical experts welcome new protective measures
    View more
    Share article:

    Trump rallies have directly lead to thousands of Covid-19 cases and deaths

    Sunday, 01 November 2020
    Rally participants have rarely worn masks or followed social distancing. Credit: Belga

    US President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies have led to over 30,000 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections and about 700 extra deaths, the University of Stanford reported on Saturday.

    The university reviewed about 18 rallies held by the Republican presidential candidate from June to September and, according to its researchers, local communities paid a heavy price for these meetings.

    The researchers found that the sites where the rallies were held often had more COVID-19 infections in subsequent weeks than other municipalities of the same region.

    The situation reportedly improved later on, after more Trump supporters began wearing face masks.

    Democratic hopeful Joe Biden’s camp described the Trump rallies as “super-spreaders”. Biden has opted for campaign meetings on a smaller scale at which social distancing is practised and face masks are worn.

    The Brussels Times