   
Netherlands puts KLM aid package on ice
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 November, 2020
Latest News:
Netherlands puts KLM aid package on ice...
Europe’s Cabin Fever...
Trump rallies have directly lead to thousands of...
UK on lockdown until 2 December...
Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 November 2020
    Netherlands puts KLM aid package on ice
    Europe’s Cabin Fever
    Trump rallies have directly lead to thousands of Covid-19 cases and deaths
    UK on lockdown until 2 December
    Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels
    Coronavirus: These are the businesses that escape lockdown
    Covid-19: Now more than 100 deaths a day on average
    Soldiers will continue to patrol the streets until December
    Health minister: Last-minute shopping today is dangerous
    Over 400,000 ha. of forests lost to fire in 2019
    Mohamed cartoons: Macron understands the “shock” but denounces violence
    Coronavirus: labour union slams new measures as “schizophrenic”
    Belgium slips in EU gender-equality index
    New seismic activity found under Belgium and northern Europe
    Brits after Brexit: Belgium offers hope to long-term expats
    Over 20,000 infections recorded for the first time in one day in Belgium
    Flemish company’s technology will soon be in millions of ears
    Belgium: Average income was 18,768 euros in 2018
    South Korea: court upholds ex-president’s 17-year jail sentence
    Coronavirus: Clinical research has failed, says microbiologist
    View more
    Share article:

    Netherlands puts KLM aid package on ice

    Sunday, 01 November 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia Commons

    The Dutch Government decided on Saturday to freeze a 3.4-billion-euro loan package meant to help the KLM airline to confront the crisis caused by the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

    The decision came after unions refused to sign a five-year agreement with the airline management.

    “We cannot move forward with the loan now,” Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra told journalists. “It’s disappointing, but it’s a fact.”

    Earlier, KLM unions refused to sign the agreement, denouncing “last-minute” changes on the issue of salary cuts.

    Hoekstra had given KLM’s management and unions until 11.00 GMT on Saturday to conclude the agreement, which was meant to unlock the aid to the Dutch branch of Air France-KLM.

    The Brussels Times