   
Coronavirus: Macron wants to end the “uncertainty”
Sunday, 22 November, 2020
Coronavirus: Macron wants to end the "uncertainty"
    Coronavirus: Macron wants to end the “uncertainty”

    Sunday, 22 November 2020

    French President Emmanuel Macron wants to put an end to the “uncertainty” surrounding the health crisis by providing “clarity,” according to statements he made on Sunday on the Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

    However, the French head of state, who is scheduled to address the nation on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday evening, does not plan to announce the end of the lockdown.

    “The level of circulation of the virus in the country today is the same as at the time of the curfew,” he said. “There is no question of lifting confinement.”

    About 300 persons died from COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period, but the number of patients on life support continued to fall for the fifth day running, according to official data published on Saturday.

    “Nothing is worse than uncertainty and the impression of endless gloom,” Macron said on JDD. “We need coherence, clarity, a horizon; to know together where we are going and how to get there.”

    French Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal said on the same news programme that the confinement would be eased in three phases depending on the evolution of the health situation and the risks linked to given activities. These phases would be, he said, “around the 1st of December, then before the end-of-year holidays, then from January 2021.”

    However, “confinement will continue and so too will the limiting of travel,” Attal said.

    Prime Minister Jean Castex had already announced that a travel certificate would still be needed after the 1st of December.

    Attal confirmed that the target date for reopening shops and stores was “around the 1st of December.” He stressed that “the president is aware of the efforts being made and is attached to the value of work” but “certain establishments such as bars and restaurants will continue to experience restrictions.”

