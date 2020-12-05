   
Historic Michael Jordan jersey sells for record 264,000 euros
Saturday, 05 December, 2020
    
    
    

    
    © Belga

    A jersey worn by basketball star Michael Jordan has been sold for a record 320,000 dollars (264,000 euros) at an online auction, the organisers said.

    The sale of the garment, which was the one the star wore at a press conference in 1984 when he announced that he was joining the Chicago Bulls, set a record for the sale of a Michael Jordan jersey, Julien’s Auctions reported.

    Another highlight of the auction, at which over 500 sporting souvenirs were up for grabs, was the sale of a basketball jersey worn as a student by former U.S. President Barack Obama. The white and blue Jerson from the 1979 season of Hawaii’s Punahou High School went for 192,000 dollars (163,000 euros), a world record for the sale of a high-school jersey.

    Two jerseys, belonging to NBA superstar LeBron James and former American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, each went for 128,000 dollars (105,000 euros).

    A jersey that had belonged to Kobe Bryant, who died in January in a helicopter accident, was sold for 38,000 dollars (31,000 euros) while a torch from the 1974 Los Angeles Olympic Games went for 22,000 dollars (18,000 euros).

