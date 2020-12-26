Four wounded in Berlin shootout...

Four persons were wounded in a shootout on Saturday morning in Berlin’s Kreuzberg neighbourhood.

Three were taken to hospital in serious condition, according to the fire department.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place close to the headquarters of the German Social Democratic Party, SPD, were yet to be determined.

Police have surrounded the area and heavily armed crime-fighters are searching for the perpetrator(s), with helicopter support.

The three severely wounded persons were found in an alleyway while the fourth emerged from a canal.

The Brussels Times