   
Four wounded in Berlin shootout
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Latest News:
Four wounded in Berlin shootout...
Covid-19: First vaccines arrive at Leuven hospital...
Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of...
New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions...
New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 December 2020
    Four wounded in Berlin shootout
    Covid-19: First vaccines arrive at Leuven hospital
    Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of mask wearing
    New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions take hold
    New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead
    Coronavirus: Saint Nicholas nursing home visit results in death of 18 residents
    Brexit deal: The day after
    Apple prepares to launch its own electric vehicle
    Church bells ring in unison across Belgium as a ‘signal of comfort and hope’
    Covid infection rate in Belgium declines
    Calm Christmas Eve for Brussels police
    Brexit: ‘Trade will no longer run as smoothly’
    Netherlands requires negative covid test for train and ship arrivals
    100 people evacuated on Christmas Eve after warehouse catches fire in Anderlecht
    Brexit: MEPs to vote on deal in 2021
    Belgium apologises for confusion about Christmas rules for children
    Life in the All Passport line: Belgian Brits get info on new rights
    Commission asks EU countries to scrap UK travel ban
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Brexit deal: UK leaves EU’s Erasmus programme
    View more
    Share article:

    Four wounded in Berlin shootout

    Saturday, 26 December 2020

    Four persons were wounded in a shootout on Saturday morning in Berlin’s Kreuzberg neighbourhood.

    Three were taken to hospital in serious condition, according to the fire department.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place close to the headquarters of the German Social Democratic Party, SPD, were yet to be determined.

    Police have surrounded the area and heavily armed crime-fighters are searching for the perpetrator(s), with helicopter support.

    The three severely wounded persons were found in an alleyway while the fourth emerged from a canal.

    The Brussels Times