Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine arrives in France, Netherlands...

The first doses of the vaccine against the novel Coronavirus developed by the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have arrived in France and the Netherlands,

A journalist from the French news agency, AFP, reported that the vaccines were delivered to the central pharmacy at the Hôpitaux de Paris, just outside the French capital, a little before 7.00 a.m. on Saturday.

Vaccinations are scheduled to begin on Sunday in France, where over 62,000 persons have died after being infected with the virus. The first injections are to be administered in two nursing homes – in Sevran (Seine-Saint-Denis) and Dijon.

Also on Saturday, the first doses destined for the Netherlands arrived in Oss, from Puurs.

The Movianto company, part of the French Walden group, is in charge of logistics in the Netherlands, where the first injections are to be administered on 8 January.



The Brussels Times