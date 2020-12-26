   
Former British Double Agent George Blake dies
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 26 December, 2020
Latest News:
Former British Double Agent George Blake dies...
Police shut down wedding party with 40 people...
Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine arrives in France, Netherlands...
Coronavirus: Japan reports first cases of UK strain...
Research: UK scientists work on therapy that gives...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 26 December 2020
    Former British Double Agent George Blake dies
    Police shut down wedding party with 40 people in Ghent
    Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine arrives in France, Netherlands
    Coronavirus: Japan reports first cases of UK strain
    Research: UK scientists work on therapy that gives Covid-19 immunity
    Four wounded in Berlin shootout
    Covid-19: First vaccines arrive at Leuven hospital
    Covid-19: Jaw pain is an unexpected side-effect of mask wearing
    New cases, admissions and deaths down as restrictions take hold
    New Brussels modern art museum gets the go-ahead
    Coronavirus: Saint Nicholas nursing home visit results in death of 18 residents
    Brexit deal: The day after
    Apple prepares to launch its own electric vehicle
    Church bells ring in unison across Belgium as a ‘signal of comfort and hope’
    Covid infection rate in Belgium declines
    Calm Christmas Eve for Brussels police
    Brexit: ‘Trade will no longer run as smoothly’
    Netherlands requires negative covid test for train and ship arrivals
    100 people evacuated on Christmas Eve after warehouse catches fire in Anderlecht
    Brexit: MEPs to vote on deal in 2021
    View more
    Share article:

    Former British Double Agent George Blake dies

    Saturday, 26 December 2020
    © Belga

    Former British double agent George Blake, the famous “mole” who spied for the Soviet KGB in the 1950s before defecting to the East, has died at the age of 98 years, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

    “The legendary intelligence officer George Blake has passed away today,” the spokesman for Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service Sergei Ivanov told the TASS state news agency.

    Ivanov said Blade sincerely loved Russia and admired its people’s exploit during the Second World War.

    Blake was a member of the Dutch resistance during World War II, then an agent of the British foreign intelligence service MI6 during the Cold War. He offered his services to the Soviets in the 1950s after seeing US aircraft bomb civilian populations in Korean villages.

    He supplied the names of hundreds of KGB agents and revealed the existence of a secret tunnel in East Berlin used to spy on the Soviets. Denounced by a Polish double agent, he was sentenced in 1961 to 42 years in prison in Britain but succeeded in escaping after five years with the help of a rope ladder and his cellmates.

    He then fled Britain, crossed the Iron Curtain into the then German Democratic Republic (East Germany), and moved on to Moscow, where he received a hero’s welcome and was given the rank of coronel by the Russian intelligence services.

    Despite the fall of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), to which he had dedicated his life, he never regretted his actions.

    George Blake was the last of a famous generation of British moles that the USSR managed to recruit at the height of the Cold War.

    The Brussels Times