   
Spain braces for the worst as snowstorm rages on
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 January, 2021
Latest News:
Tourists flock to Belgian peak despite restrictions...
Spain braces for the worst as snowstorm rages...
Yellow alert issued for slippery roads across Belgium...
Sharp rise in unjustified absences from school due...
Brussels city toll up for discussion in this...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 January 2021
    Tourists flock to Belgian peak despite restrictions
    Spain braces for the worst as snowstorm rages on
    Yellow alert issued for slippery roads across Belgium tonight
    Sharp rise in unjustified absences from school due to Covid-19
    Brussels city toll up for discussion in this legislature, Vervoort assures
    Dental delays leading to ‘complications unseen since the 70s’
    61 fined for cross-border lockdown party in Belgium
    Limburg investigators recover over €1 million hidden by criminals
    Plans for Museum of Flemish History – in virtual form
    Brussels city toll not expected before 2024, says Paul Magnette
    Driving lessons re-start, but will take days to get up to speed
    Amsterdam mayor aims to make coffeeshops off limits to tourists
    Motorcycle sales increased during coronavirus pandemic
    Two returning travellers positive with British coronavirus strain
    Nearly 8,500 km2 of the Amazon deforested in 2020
    Belgium’s average daily coronavirus infections slowly increase
    Town of Lier apologises for 430-year-old witchcraft trial
    4 in 5 infections among children do not happen at school, study shows
    EMA could decide on Oxford vaccine by end of January
    Belgium extends lockdown measures for 2 more weeks
    View more
    Share article:

    Spain braces for the worst as snowstorm rages on

    Saturday, 09 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Spain braced for an additional 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday after Friday’s snowstorm that closed Madrid Airport, left hundreds of drivers stranded and paralysed the country.

    Spain’s worst snow storm in 50 years continued overnight and five central regions had to be placed on red alert on Saturday morning. These include Madrid Region, where the public bus service has been suspended, as has garbage collection.

    Barajas International Airport, shut down since Friday evening, will remain closed for “safety reasons” throughout Saturday.

    On Friday, about 30 flights had already been cancelled and almost as many were forced to land at other airports. “Today was tough, but tomorrow will be even tougher,” Mayor José Luis Martinez-Almeida tweeted in a video posted just before midnight. “The Madrid Mayor’s Office will work assiduously, but we need you to stay at home tomorrow.”

    Related News

     

    The snow disrupted traffic on nearly 400 roads, according to the Spanish transport authority. The Safety and Emergency Agency’s office reported “working through the night to assist” blocked drivers. It said it had “freed 1,000 vehicles” and asked the others to “remain patient.”

    The Spanish capital, which had not been covered by such a blanket of snow since 1971, had skiers as far as the famous Puerta del Sol square, and even a man drawn by five dogs on a sled.

    Other than Madrid, the regions worst affected by the storm have been Aragon, Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia.

    The AEMET meteorological service predicted that another 20 centimetres of snow would fall on Saturday in Madrid and on the country’s central plateau, while up to 50 centimetres could fall in some higher-altitude areas

    The Brussels Times