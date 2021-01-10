Wikipedia about to celebrate 20th anniversary...

Wikipedia is about to celebrate it's 20th anniversary. Credit: Pixabay

The Wikipedia online encyclopaedia will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its creation on the 15th of January.

In two decades, it has replaced in many households the heavy volumes people delved into when looking for information on an exotic plant, the history of Rome, the film record of an actress or any other subject.

Founded in 2001 by U.S. businessman Jimmy Wales with Larry Sanger, Wikipedia now exists in 300 languages. Over the past two decades, volunteers have maintained and updated the site with information on a variety of subjects.

Each month, Wikipedia attracts over 15 billion hits from visitors the world over.

The site is still being maintained on a voluntary basis, with over 250,000 persons worldwide contributing each month.

The Brussels Times