   
First positive results from vaccination reported from Israel
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Latest News:
First positive results from vaccination reported from Israel...
Police will not carry out fixed checks on...
World famous Holy Blood Procession in Bruges cancelled...
131 arrested in the Netherlands over curfew protests...
Brussels’ first vaccination centre opens on Tuesday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    First positive results from vaccination reported from Israel
    Police will not carry out fixed checks on travel ban
    World famous Holy Blood Procession in Bruges cancelled for a second year
    131 arrested in the Netherlands over curfew protests
    Brussels’ first vaccination centre opens on Tuesday
    Vilvoorde viaduct: Mother of child warned police two days earlier
    Police officer filmed yelling racist insults threatened, investigation opened 
    AstraZeneca denies withdrawing from meeting with EU on delivery delays
    Father throws himself and six-year-old daughter off viaduct
    Thousands expected to protest Covid-19 measures in Brussels on Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: A Question Of Honour
    GP who claimed Covid-19 is a hoax has his licence suspended
    No profession should get priority for vaccination, employers say
    STIB suspends works at tram stop after petition against tree felling
    Google’s ‘Routines’ function will become available in Belgium
    ‘Amateur’ workman accused of inappropriate work on Mons church
    UZ Leuven Bomb threat: False alarm, one arrest
    Flemish ombudsman calls for action on ‘extremely long’ adoption delays
    AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell elsewhere
    Exhibition on children’s home in The Netherlands opens on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
    View more
    Share article:

    First positive results from vaccination reported from Israel

    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    Creidit: Belga

    The Israeli health care service organisation Maccabi reported this week encouraging results from its vaccination campaign.

    Among 128,600 clients who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, only 20 persons have been infected with the virus a week or more after the second dose, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

    The preliminary data are very encouraging, according to  Maccabi, noting that all 20 of those infected experience only mild symptoms and most were over age 55 and got infected following exposure to a confirmed carrier. According to the head of Israel’s Public Health Service, the current assumption is that the vaccine is effective for the majority of variants of the virus.

    The result is the more encouraging taking into consideration that the infection rate is still very high in Israel due to returning citizens from red countries and wide-spread vaccination reluctance among the Jewish orthodox and Muslim communities where less than 50 % of people above the age of 60 have been vaccinated.

    Despite a prolonged and tightened lockdown, and the on-going vaccination campaign during which already 2.7 million have received the first dose, the situation is still worrying with no clear exit from the lockdown in sight.

    Worrying is also the unequal distribution of vaccines in Israel and its immediate neighbours, the Palestinians in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip. Notwithstanding their political divergencies, both peoples are living next to each-other and sharing a common interest of being vaccinated, since no-one is safe until everyone is safe.

    The Brussels Times