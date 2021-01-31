   
Italy to reopen bars and restaurants in 16 regions
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
    Italy to reopen bars and restaurants in 16 regions

    Sunday, 31 January 2021
    Italy will ease restrictions, imposed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), in 16 of its regions from Monday, the country’s Health Minister announced.

    The regions, which include Latium (Rome) and Lombardy (Milan), will shift from orange to yellow in the country’s health-risk classification, based mainly on COVID-19 infection levels.

    In these areas, seated service will be allowed in bars, cafés and restaurants during the day, although from 6:00 PM, they will have to revert to delivery and take-away. Museums will also be allowed to reopen.

    However, the curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and travel between regions is still banned.

    No region is coded red, while only a few, such as Sicily, are on orange.

    The country’s overall transmission rate was 0.84 in mid-January.

    Close to two million people have already been vaccinated in Italy.

    The Brussels Times