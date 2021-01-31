Italy to reopen bars and restaurants in 16 regions

Italy will ease restrictions, imposed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), in 16 of its regions from Monday, the country’s Health Minister announced.

The regions, which include Latium (Rome) and Lombardy (Milan), will shift from orange to yellow in the country’s health-risk classification, based mainly on COVID-19 infection levels.

In these areas, seated service will be allowed in bars, cafés and restaurants during the day, although from 6:00 PM, they will have to revert to delivery and take-away. Museums will also be allowed to reopen.

However, the curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and travel between regions is still banned.

No region is coded red, while only a few, such as Sicily, are on orange.

The country’s overall transmission rate was 0.84 in mid-January.

Close to two million people have already been vaccinated in Italy.

The Brussels Times