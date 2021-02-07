   
Denmark and Sweden require negative Covid-19 test from arrivals
Sunday, 07 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People travelling to Denmark and Sweden need to show a negative Covid-19 test, as part of efforts to fight the spread of new variants of the virus, their governments announced on Saturday.

    In Denmark, the test has to be done 24 hours after arrival. However, non-residents can also be asked to present proof of a negative test result at the border.

    Anyone arriving in the country, whether Danish or foreign, will have to go into quarantine for 10 days. This can be reduced in the event of a negative result for a test done, at the earliest, on the fourth day after arrival.

    Anyone flouting these rules faces a fine of 3,500 Danish krone (approximately €470). However, exceptions are made for some citizens and workers.

    Close to 200,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Denmark, and 2,200 have lost their lives as a result of the virus.

    People travelling to Sweden will have to present a negative result for a test done less than 48 hours before arrival. This measure, which will remain in effect at least until 31 March, does not apply to transport workers and people working on the other side of the border, although a weekly test is recommended for them.

    Swedish citizens are required to take a test on the day of their arrival or one day before. They then need to go into quarantine for seven days, during which time they will take a second test.

    Since the start of the pandemic, Sweden has registered 588,000 infections and 12,115 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

