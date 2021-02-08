Three police officers injured during routine check
Credits: Belga
Three police officers were taken to hospital on Sunday after a traffic check of a motorcyclist in Laeken resulted in a collision with another vehicle. Police officers stopped the driver in Laken in the North-West of Brussels as he wasn’t’ wearing a helmet. Upon doing so, the motorcyclist and his passenger attempted to flee, and the three policemen carrying out the checks were hit by a car, as told by the Brussels-Elsene police zone following reports by Het Nieuwsblad.