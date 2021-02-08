Three police officers injured during routine check...

Three police officers were taken to hospital on Sunday after a traffic check of a motorcyclist in Laeken resulted in a collision with another vehicle.



Police officers stopped the driver in Laken in the North-West of Brussels as he wasn’t’ wearing a helmet.



Upon doing so, the motorcyclist and his passenger attempted to flee, and the three policemen carrying out the checks were hit by a car, as told by the Brussels-Elsene police zone following reports by Het Nieuwsblad.

The motorcyclist eventually stopped fleeing and was taken to the police station with two others. Three people have been judicially arrested.

All three officers have since left the hospital, but are each incapacitated for eight days.



The public prosecutor’s office in Brussels did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times