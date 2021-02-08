   
Three police officers injured during routine check
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
Three police officers injured during routine check...
Temperatures to drop below -10 this week...
Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t...
Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in...
Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Three police officers injured during routine check
    Temperatures to drop below -10 this week
    Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
    Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in January
    Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%
    Police break up several lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    AstraZeneca vaccine gives limited protection against South African strain
    Temperatures expected to drop to -15 degrees next week
    Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights cancelled
    Denmark and Sweden require negative Covid-19 test from arrivals
    Be on the lookout for fake vaccines, warns Europe’s top cop
    Covid-19 cluster found at Brussels’ 101 police centre
    In Photos: Belgian PM plants forest in Brakel
    Drivers urged to drive cautiously due to slippery roads in Belgium
    Today is Grey Day, when all of Belgium’s green energy is used up
    UK will not introduce Covid-19 vaccination passports
    Police in critical functions will be vaccinated from mid-February
    N-VA council chooses the middle ground in vice-presidential election
    View more
    Share article:

    Three police officers injured during routine check

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Credits: Belga

    Three police officers were taken to hospital on Sunday after a traffic check of a motorcyclist in Laeken resulted in a collision with another vehicle.

    Police officers stopped the driver in Laken in the North-West of Brussels as he wasn’t’ wearing a helmet.

    Upon doing so, the motorcyclist and his passenger attempted to flee, and the three policemen carrying out the checks were hit by a car, as told by the Brussels-Elsene police zone following reports by Het Nieuwsblad.

    Related News



    The motorcyclist eventually stopped fleeing and was taken to the police station with two others. Three people have been judicially arrested.

    All three officers have since left the hospital, but are each incapacitated for eight days.

    The public prosecutor’s office in Brussels did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times