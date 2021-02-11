Wallonia extends curfew until 1 March...

Wallonia’s current curfew from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM will remain in force until 1 March in continuing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the regional government decided on 11 February.
En accord avec les cinq gouverneurs des provinces wallonnes, le Gouvernement de Wallonie a décidé de prolonger la plage-horaire du couvre-feu (de 22h à 6h) jusqu’au 1er mars 2021. pic.twitter.com/Qjd3isr84g
The federal government had originally passed a less strict curfew starting from midnight, such as is in place in Flanders, which lasted until 5:00 AM, but Wallonia and Brussels chose to start their curfew earlier.