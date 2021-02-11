   
70% of Flemish care home staff vaccinated for Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 February, 2021
Latest News:
70% of Flemish care home staff vaccinated for...
Brussels and Wallonia want teachers on priority list...
Dog rescued after chasing bird into frozen pond...
Catholic school network takes court action over new...
14 arrested for Brussels riots following death of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    70% of Flemish care home staff vaccinated for Covid-19
    Brussels and Wallonia want teachers on priority list for Covid-19 vaccine
    Dog rescued after chasing bird into frozen pond in Brussels
    Catholic school network takes court action over new secondary education targets
    14 arrested for Brussels riots following death of Ibrahima
    Brussels sports centre opens to the homeless during the day
    Belgium will start AstraZeneca vaccinations on Friday
    Bad start for Flanders’ vaccination centres due to new supply issues
    EU expects GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022
    Freezing temperatures expected to end on Sunday
    Wallonia extends curfew until 1 March
    VIDEO: Locals enjoy ice-skating on natural ice in Mechelen
    Nobody is checking travellers at Belgium’s borders, locals say
    Homeless occupy empty housing complex in Brussels to escape cold
    Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel extended until 1 April
    Smoke spotted over Brussels caused by car fire
    7 in 10 Belgians want to get Covid-19 vaccine, latest study shows
    Government will bring pandemic law to parliament sooner than planned
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Could Have Fought Bike Crime
    Don’t prioritise high-risk patients for Covid-19 vaccine, says N-VA
    View more
    Share article:

    70% of Flemish care home staff vaccinated for Covid-19

    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Flanders’ residential care centres is making progress, as seven in ten staff members have already received their first dose, the Agency for Care and Health said during a digital press conference on Thursday.

    In Flanders, 808 of the 824 care home centres have started vaccine rollouts, around 98% of the region’s total, in what the agency named a “faultless vaccination course in the Flemish care homes.” Certain centres have postponed vaccinations due to outbreaks of the virus.

    Over 70% of these centres have already started administering second doses of the vaccine, meaning that more than 52,000 of residents have now received a second jab.

    Related News

     

    Not the time for relaxations

    Second doses are still being administered in some care homes, which means that more flexibility, specifically for residential care homes, cannot be expected at the moment, according to Dirk Dewolf of the Agency for Care and Health.

    Relaxations with regards to visits will depend on general hospital admissions and mortality rates, the agency highlighted.

    During the conference, it was apparent there continues to be some uncertainty regarding future deliveries of the vaccine, however the agency added that, in principle, vaccinations for the general public could start as planned in March.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times