70% of Flemish care home staff vaccinated for Covid-19

The Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Flanders’ residential care centres is making progress, as seven in ten staff members have already received their first dose, the Agency for Care and Health said during a digital press conference on Thursday.

In Flanders, 808 of the 824 care home centres have started vaccine rollouts, around 98% of the region’s total, in what the agency named a “faultless vaccination course in the Flemish care homes.” Certain centres have postponed vaccinations due to outbreaks of the virus.

Over 70% of these centres have already started administering second doses of the vaccine, meaning that more than 52,000 of residents have now received a second jab.

Not the time for relaxations

Second doses are still being administered in some care homes, which means that more flexibility, specifically for residential care homes, cannot be expected at the moment, according to Dirk Dewolf of the Agency for Care and Health.

Relaxations with regards to visits will depend on general hospital admissions and mortality rates, the agency highlighted.

During the conference, it was apparent there continues to be some uncertainty regarding future deliveries of the vaccine, however the agency added that, in principle, vaccinations for the general public could start as planned in March.

