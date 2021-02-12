   
Roaring 2020s: Belgians saved a total of €23 billion during crisis
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 February, 2021
Latest News:
Homeless German woman gives birth outside in -15...
Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge announce merger...
Million extra close contacts per week when hairdressers...
Belgium in Brief: Moving Your Ski Trip To...
Ban some parents from having children, says socialist...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 12 February 2021
    Homeless German woman gives birth outside in -15
    Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge announce merger
    Million extra close contacts per week when hairdressers reopen, warns Crisis Centre
    Belgium in Brief: Moving Your Ski Trip To Easter?
    Ban some parents from having children, says socialist party head
    Roaring 2020s: Belgians saved a total of €23 billion during crisis
    Three arrested for alleged kidnapping and torture of Belgian man
    Many Belgian sceptics fear one vaccine, not all of them
    Parents of child shot dead by police may stay indefinitely: ‘Their child lies buried here’
    Ruling on Mawda case expected today
    Google bans ads for locksmiths in Belgian search results
    Cheat Sheet: What can you do over carnival holidays
    FT names Antwerp in top ten growth cities worldwide
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate drops below 1.0 again
    Dog rescued after chasing bird into frozen pond in Brussels
    Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel extended until 1 April
    An epidemic of chilblains: Is there a link with Covid-19?
    Brussels and Wallonia want teachers on priority list for Covid-19 vaccine
    70% of Flemish care home staff vaccinated for Covid-19
    Catholic school network takes court action over new secondary education targets
    View more
    Share article:

    Roaring 2020s: Belgians saved a total of €23 billion during crisis

    Friday, 12 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    In the midst of this economic and health crisis, people in Belgium managed to save €23 billion, a figure exceeding the numbers from previous years, according to the annual report of the National Bank.

    This amounts to just over one-fifth (21%) of Belgian residents’ average disposable income, otherwise known as the money that people retain of their income after taxes, including wages but also income from capital and social benefits.

    The so-called saving ratio, which hasn’t peaked this high since the 2009 financial crisis, usually averages around 13% of people’s disposable income in Belgium.

    As expected, the main explanation given for this skyrocketing of savings is the pandemic and the resulting measures. In most cases (46%), people in Belgium spent less money on travel, outings or restaurants because of the lockdowns in spring and autumn.

    Just 13% spent less due to a loss in income.

    Related News

    Our own roaring twenties

    Although there has been a decrease in spending in the last months, these figures do feed the hope for a quick economic recovery.

    “There is even talk of the roaring twenties (a reference to the 1920s, a post-war period known for its mass consumerism). If we really have the virus under control, it is not inconceivable to think that people will want to party and spend more, as a compensation for the year 2020,” said Governor at the National Bank of Belgium, Pierre Wunsch.

    However, this is not in the cards for everyone. As happens during every financial crisis, the greatest impact is felt by the more economically vulnerable groups, including agency workers, temporary workers and freelancers, an occurrence which has been amplified during this pandemic, as the industries of these people were hit hardest.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times