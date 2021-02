A court in Brussels has arrested three men who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping and assault of a Belgian man on 1 February.

The man in his thirties was found heavily mutilated with his hands and feet bound on the verge of the A22 motorway between the Belgian city of Kortrijk and Lille, France.

It is assumed the victim was thrown out to the verge from an elevated position or from a car.

He was taken to a hospital after he was found, but couldn’t be questioned by the French Judicial Police until a few days later.

The public prosecutor of Lille opened an investigation into kidnapping, hostage-taking and attempted manslaughter.

It later handed over the case to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, as the facts were alleged to have taken place in Belgium and the suspects were identified as Belgian nationals, which was later confirmed by the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

The case is thought to be connected with a drug settlement.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times