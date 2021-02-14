   
Coronavirus-vaccines: Over 25% of Israelis received second dose
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 February, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus-vaccines: Over 25% of Israelis received second dose...
Denmark to build two ‘energy islands’ – biggest...
Belgium’s economy expected to recover by mid-2022...
Belgium has no flu epidemic, health authorities say...
Eurozone GDP fell by a historic 6.8% in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    Coronavirus-vaccines: Over 25% of Israelis received second dose
    Denmark to build two ‘energy islands’ – biggest building project in country’s history
    Belgium’s economy expected to recover by mid-2022
    Belgium has no flu epidemic, health authorities say
    Eurozone GDP fell by a historic 6.8% in 2020
    Belgium’s travel ban could be lifted before 1 April, says Di Rupo
    Belgium’s GAIA is founding member of World Federation for Animals
    Belgians will start to receive letters to get vaccinated from March
    Wallonia aims to become major producer of meat substitutes
    EU to speed up authorisation of vaccines against variants
    ‘Three-euro cash reward’: New proposal wants to incentivize Brussels commuters who leave their car at home
    Police deployed in large numbers in Saint-Gilles to control ‘Reclaim the night’ protest
    Bankruptcy clock is ticking for tour operator Neckermann
    Fact-check: Are vaccines halal and kosher?
    Covid-19: All significant indicators continue to move downwards
    This Day in History: St. Valentine is executed
    ‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable’
    Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases
    Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children
    Putin’s lies revealed – Russia has most coronavirus deaths
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus-vaccines: Over 25% of Israelis received second dose

    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    © Belga

    Over a quarter of Israel’s 9.3 million citizens have received the second dose of the vaccine against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reported on Sunday.

    About 3.8 million Israelis have received the vaccine and close to 2.5 million have already been given the second dose of the vaccine, Edelstein wrote on Twitter.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet was scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the possible lifting of some restrictions as Israel emerges gradually from confinement.

    It has taken some time for the positive effects of the biggest vaccination campaign in the country’s history to be felt, probably because the British variant of the virus is highly contagious.

    Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, Israel has registered 5,368 deaths linked to the pandemic.

    The Brussels Times