Coronavirus-vaccines: Over 25% of Israelis received second dose...

Over a quarter of Israel’s 9.3 million citizens have received the second dose of the vaccine against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reported on Sunday.

About 3.8 million Israelis have received the vaccine and close to 2.5 million have already been given the second dose of the vaccine, Edelstein wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet was scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the possible lifting of some restrictions as Israel emerges gradually from confinement.

It has taken some time for the positive effects of the biggest vaccination campaign in the country’s history to be felt, probably because the British variant of the virus is highly contagious.

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, Israel has registered 5,368 deaths linked to the pandemic.

The Brussels Times