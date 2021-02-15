   
Flemish locals defy ice skating ban for last of winter fun
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 February, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish locals defy ice skating ban for last...
Brussels roads damaged by recent weather...
Belgium in Brief: Concerned About The Travel Ban...
3 men with 20 Molotov cocktails arrested on...
Belgium’s exports fell by 8% in 2020...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 February 2021
    Flemish locals defy ice skating ban for last of winter fun
    Brussels roads damaged by recent weather
    Belgium in Brief: Concerned About The Travel Ban
    3 men with 20 Molotov cocktails arrested on way to Netherlands
    Belgium’s exports fell by 8% in 2020
    Flemish vaccination centres open today: how getting your vaccine works
    Canada becomes first country to allow trading in Bitcoins on its stock exchange
    Two men questioned about car chase that killed two children
    Belgians saw 40% more work absences due to coronavirus
    Police tighten rules on shooting at vehicles in wake of Mawda case
    Vlaams Belang leader takes out illegal pepper spray in TV interview
    Brussels resident qualifies for Australian Open final
    Temperature will rise above 10 degrees this week
    Health Council advises hairdressers: Take care with hair-dryers
    Coronavirus deaths rise while hospital admissions continue to drop
    Flanders aims to distribute 100,000 vaccines next week
    Video: Easy ways to reduce and relieve anxiety during lockdown
    Denmark to build two ‘energy islands’ – biggest building project in country’s history
    Belgium’s economy expected to recover by mid-2022
    Over 25% of Israelis have received second coronavirus vaccine dose
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish locals defy ice skating ban for last of winter fun

    Monday, 15 February 2021
    Credit: Unsplash

    Many people, young and old, put on their ice skating boots in the Flemish province of Limburg this weekend and took to local pools of water, despite the ban which was imposed in the region on 11 February.

    The daredevils flocked to the lakes of the spoil tips between the municipalities of Genk and As, where they went about their business largely undisturbed.

    However, in the village of Lanklaar, police turned away fifty skaters from the historical Tivoli site, which was frozen over, on Saturday. In response, the policemen put up an extra sign that said skating is prohibited.

    In the national park of the High Fens, people also ventured onto the ice, despite the region’s authorities forbidding skating on natural ice, after it was deemed too thin for this activity.

    Related News

     

    Yet, there were no calls of people needing to be saved from the ice this weekend, according to Karen De Smedt of the East Limburg Fire Brigade.

    “I know it’s not allowed,” one young lady told VRT News. “But when it has frozen so many nights in a row, the ice is usually firm enough. Besides, it will be the only opportunity we have this year. We have already had to skip Christmas markets with skating rinks this year. Before the thaw sets in, I just want to have a little fun.”

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times