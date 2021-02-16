   
Belgium’s Corona Commissioner returns to post after burnout
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Pedro Facon has returned to his position as Belgium’s Corona Commissioner after stepping back in January due to burnout, according to his spokeswoman Caroline Leys.

    It was first announced he would be absent from his post at the Covid-19 commission due to health reasons on 4 January, and a day later, sources confirmed a burnout was the cause of his temporary departure.

    During his absence, Facon was replaced by the deputy commissioner, Carole Schirvel, and the chief operating officer, Augustin Coppée.

    Related News

    Facon was appointed as Corona Commissioner by the federal government in October last year, and left his position as Director-General at the Federal Public Health Service to manage the crisis and streamline corona policy between all regions in Belgium.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times