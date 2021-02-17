Second home owners will legally challenge Belgium’s non-essential travel ban
Wednesday, 17 February 2021
Credit: Belga
Two families based in Belgium have appealed to the Council of State to overturn the government’s ban on non-essential travel abroad, arguing that it directly affects them by prohibiting them from visiting their second residences in France.
They also emphasised that the ban is disproportionate, stressing that it is not justified to make a distinction between going to certain areas within the country and travelling to foreign regions, as the situation in some Belgian regions is worse than that of places abroad.
“We are not in favour of uncontrolled travel by tourists, but we do want to make it possible for second-home owners,” said Jos Dumortier of the non-profit organisation, adding that Tweres would first examine its chances of success and ensure there are enough interested parties to join the case.
The European Commission previously expressed concern about the extension of Belgium’s non-essential travel ban, and questioned whether the measure was proportional.
In the meantime, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has stressed that the measure will be re-evaluated during the next Consultative Committee meeting on 26 February.