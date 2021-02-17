Prince Philip (99) hospitalised as a ‘precautionary measure’...

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was hospitalised as “a precautionary measure” in London after feeling ill, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh “was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London, on Tuesday evening,” according to a statement.

“The duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor, after feeling unwell,” the palace said, adding that his hospitalisation is planned for “a few days.”

The Brussels Times