   
Prince Philip (99) hospitalised as a 'precautionary measure'
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
    Prince Philip (99) hospitalised as a 'precautionary measure'

    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Prince Philip. Credit: Belga

    Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was hospitalised as “a precautionary measure” in London after feeling ill, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

    The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh “was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London, on Tuesday evening,” according to a statement.

    “The duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor, after feeling unwell,” the palace said, adding that his hospitalisation is planned for “a few days.”

    The Brussels Times