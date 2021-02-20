   
Dozens of migrants rescued as boat capsizes off Lampedusa
Saturday, 20 February, 2021
    Dozens of migrants rescued as boat capsizes off Lampedusa

    Saturday, 20 February 2021
    Credit: Lucio Sassi Photography travel / CC BY-SA 2.0

    Italian coastguards rescued about 50 persons as the boat in which they were travelling capsized off Lampedusa Island, Italy’s coastguard service, la Guardia Costiera, said on Saturday.

    The vessel capsized about 15 nautical miles off Lampedusa as emergency crews tried to save its passengers, the Guardia Costiera said. A significant number of passengers had already arrived on shore on Friday, it added.

    Just over 2,900 migrants have reached Italy by boat so far this year. This is more than the 2,065 who arrived during the corresponding period of last year.

    A total of 34,150 migrants reached Italy by sea in 2020. This was a significant increase on 2019, when 11,470 migrants reached the Italian shore.

