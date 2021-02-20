Dozens of migrants rescued as boat capsizes off Lampedusa
Saturday, 20 February 2021
Credit: Lucio Sassi Photography travel / CC BY-SA 2.0
Italian coastguards rescued about 50 persons as the boat in which they were travelling capsized off Lampedusa Island, Italy’s coastguard service, la Guardia Costiera, said on Saturday.
The vessel capsized about 15 nautical miles off Lampedusa as emergency crews tried to save its passengers, the Guardia Costiera said. A significant number of passengers had already arrived on shore on Friday, it added.