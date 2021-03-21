Coronavirus: European heads to stick to virtual meeting...

With coronavirus infections spiking in many European countries, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has decided that this week’s EU summit on the virus will be virtual, his spokesman said on Twitter on Sunday.

The heads of State and Government were originally to have met in person on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, but the evolution of the pandemic caused the Council to decide otherwise, so the summit will be held by videoconferencing, as in the past few months.

The EU’s health policy will head the meeting’s agenda, with leaders focusing on the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 and the overall epidemiological situation.

A health certificate presented on Wednesday by the European Commission and the threat by its president, Ursula von der Leyen, to restrict vaccine exports if necessary, are also expected to be discussed.

The summit’s agenda further includes economic and industrial policy and relations with Turkey and Russia.

The Brussels Times