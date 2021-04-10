EU plans to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of second-generation vaccines

The EU is to start negotiations for an order of 1.8 billion extra doses of “second generation” vaccines, more effective against the novel Coronavirus, according to a European Commission source quoted by various news agencies.

Ahead of the vaccination of children and adolescents and faced with the emergence of variants against which current vaccines could prove ineffective, the Commission wishes to conclude a contract for the confirmed purchase of 900 million doses, with an option to buy an additional 900 million.

The contract would have a binding timetable of monthly deliveries, beginning this year and continuing in 2022 and 2023, according to the source.

