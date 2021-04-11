   
Spain: At least four migrants found dead on boat off the Canary Islands
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 11 April, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus-Vaccine: One in five eligible Walloons has received...
Spain: At least four migrants found dead on...
Women’s groups launch petition calling for Charles Michel...
Vandenbroucke: Ban on foreign travel should be lifted...
France attempts to curb ‘third wave’ with light...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 11 April 2021
    Coronavirus-Vaccine: One in five eligible Walloons has received a first dose
    Spain: At least four migrants found dead on boat off the Canary Islands
    Women’s groups launch petition calling for Charles Michel to resign
    Vandenbroucke: Ban on foreign travel should be lifted on 18 April
    France attempts to curb ‘third wave’ with light lockdown
    Video: Experts say these are the easiest houseplants to keep alive
    Coronavirus measures: Court ruling against Belgian state to be appealed
    Self-employed: Reopen on 1 May and not a day later
    Young man (21) dies attempting to flee police at lockdown party
    Dumped in the river: Millions of litres of InBev beer
    Covid-19: New cases, hospital admissions slow down, but deaths continue to rise
    Woman jumps from window to escape police at lockdown party
    Covid-19 vaccinations: Belgium back on EU top-10 list
    Belgian boxer Farid Hakimi sentenced to 17 years in prison
    US-Russian team lands at International Space Station, 60 years after Yuri Gagarin’s feat
    Video: These foods will either boost or drain your energy
    Master photographer Steve McCurry exhibits his world in Antwerp
    Iran starts new chain of nuclear centrifuges
    Belgium’s corona tsar: Postpone re-opening horeca until after May 1
    “96% of beds in intensive care are currently occupied”
    View more
    Share article:

    Spain: At least four migrants found dead on boat off the Canary Islands

    Sunday, 11 April 2021
    © Belga

    At least four migrants were found dead on Sunday in a makeshift boat transporting 23 persons off Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago, local authorities announced.

    Another 10 passengers were in life-threatening condition while six others were in a serious state, according to a provisional report from the Prefecture of the archipelago, located northwest of the North African coast.

    Helicopter rescue operations were still ongoing at 1400 GMT south of the island of Hierro, where the boat was first spotted by a fishing vessel, Spanish coastguards told French news agency AFP.

    At least 20 people have died this year while attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to the Canaries, a very dangerous migratory route. The number of migrants from Africa using this route increased sharply in 2020.

    The influx has continued to rise in 2021. In the first quarter of the year, 3,436 migrants arrived in the Canaries, up from 1,582 in the corresponding period of 2019, according to official statistics.

    The Brussels Times