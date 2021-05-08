   
Three charged in connection with planned neo-Nazi attack
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 May, 2021
Latest News:
Three charged in connection with planned neo-Nazi attack...
Government aid: €335 million for Covid-stricken sectors...
European Court upholds ban on pesticides harmful to...
Why Macron is banking on the Conference on...
EU vaccines: Millions of doses exported to rich...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 May 2021
    Three charged in connection with planned neo-Nazi attack
    Government aid: €335 million for Covid-stricken sectors
    European Court upholds ban on pesticides harmful to bees
    Why Macron is banking on the Conference on the Future of Europe
    EU vaccines: Millions of doses exported to rich countries, less to poor countries
    Research: Ibuprofen use is not a risk factor in Covid-19 outcomes
    Investigation into mayor who jumped the vaccination queue
    Covid-19: Deaths rise slightly, all other numbers go down
    Video: Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with these creative ideas
    Over 60% of Belgians in favour of privileges for the vaccinated
    Reminder: The official rules for going to a terrace
    Not just terraces: What else changes on Saturday?
    Olympic athletes to be offered Covid-19 vaccine before games
    Police will not seek to enforce Brussels’ 2h curfew
    De Croo urges EU leaders to increase capacity of EU vaccine production
    How to lower risk of coronavirus spreading indoors
    Brussels’ Le Grand Café restored to 1947 glory
    Electrical fire sends smoke over Brussels canal, power outages possible
    Jambon wants relaxations at next week’s Consultative Committee
    Lions don’t like nasal swabs: Flemish zoo mammals are Covid free
    View more
    Share article:

    Three charged in connection with planned neo-Nazi attack

    Saturday, 08 May 2021

    Three members of a neo-Nazi group in France have been charged with “criminal terrorist association” on suspicion of planning an attack on a Masonic lodge, a judicial source said on Saturday.

    The three, two men aged 29 and 56 and a 53-year-old woman, were held on Tuesday in the east of France. They were charged on Friday evening and placed on preventive detention, the source said.

    The three were detained on the basis of their communications, Internet research into explosives and stake-outs of potential targets, according to reports in French media.

    The arrests were part of a preliminary investigation launched in February by France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor into a tiny ultra-right group calling itself “Honour and Nation,” the French media reported.

    The Brussels Times