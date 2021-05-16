   
More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 May, 2021
Latest News:
More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated...
ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top...
Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public...
Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17...
Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 May 2021
    More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated
    ABBA’s Waterloo named best song in Eurovision Top 50
    Wallonia begins final phase to vaccinate general public on Monday
    Flanders also wants to vaccinate teens aged 16-17 by 11 July
    Study: Stress personal rather than social gains to swing anti-vaxxers
    Six Queen Elisabeth Competition finalists announced
    Divers search lake where newborn baby was found dead across Belgian border
    Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds: code yellow issued across Belgium
    Research: Covid may have changed our shopping habits permanently
    Police end hostage situation in Brussels after ten hours
    Covid-19: Daily death toll in free fall, down almost 25%
    Over 500 protest coronavirus measures in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Belgians will soon be able to co-own offshore windmills
    About 3,000 gather in Brussels at pro-Palestinian demonstration
    Worst-hit Brussels’ communes have lowest vaccination rates
    Flanders buys feuding brothers’ chateau for €1
    ‘This is not our job’: GPs overwhelmed by demand for Covid-19 tests for travellers
    Belgians shy away from cash payments
    Report: Pandemic allowed organised crime to flourish
    Portugal allows travel from most EU countries from Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated

    Sunday, 16 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    More and more Germans are ready to be vaccinated against the coronavirus since a vaccination campaign begun almost five months ago, a YouGov survey commissioned by German press agency DPA revealed on Sunday.

    Close to three-quarters of German adults (18+) now wish to be vaccinated, up from 65% just before the campaign kicked off on 27 December 2020.

    At the time, 19% refused to receive a vaccine against the virus. Today 15% still prefer not to take it.

    The undecided group, which made up 16% of the adult population in December, has now gone down to 11%.

    The Brussels Times