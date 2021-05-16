More and more Germans ready to be vaccinated...

More and more Germans are ready to be vaccinated against the coronavirus since a vaccination campaign begun almost five months ago, a YouGov survey commissioned by German press agency DPA revealed on Sunday.

Close to three-quarters of German adults (18+) now wish to be vaccinated, up from 65% just before the campaign kicked off on 27 December 2020.

At the time, 19% refused to receive a vaccine against the virus. Today 15% still prefer not to take it.

The undecided group, which made up 16% of the adult population in December, has now gone down to 11%.

