   
Protesters gather outside Belarus Embassy in Brussels to demand journalist’s release
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Latest News:
Farmers team up with Colruyt to produce Belgian...
Antwerp Zoo mourns the loss of Maaike, the...
Protest parties planned for Brussels parks fail to...
Wanted: Volunteers to test vaccine cocktail...
Newest search for Jürgen Conings yields no results...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 30 May 2021
    Farmers team up with Colruyt to produce Belgian wheat for organic Belgian bread
    Antwerp Zoo mourns the loss of Maaike, the ugly duckling chimp
    Protest parties planned for Brussels parks fail to materialise
    Wanted: Volunteers to test vaccine cocktail
    Newest search for Jürgen Conings yields no results
    Protesters gather outside Belarus Embassy in Brussels to demand journalist’s release
    Antwerp to restore 16th century Brewers House
    Operation Graveyard: 250 graves opened by Missing Persons unit
    French candidate wins Queen Elisabeth piano competition
    FGTB union comes out in favour of early retirement, including at age 58
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions drop below 90 a day
    EU calls for sustainable ceasefire in Gaza war by restoring political horizon
    Hundreds of people gather in Bois de la Cambre against health measures
    The end is nigh for AstraZeneca’s vaccine in Belgium
    Getting antibody test after vaccination ‘makes no sense’
    Government eases federal recruitment measures
    Agreement reached with energy suppliers on deferred payments
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ outlook continues to improve
    Owners of large holiday homes in Wallonia urge authorities not to forget them
    Dutroux victims refuse to cooperate on Amazon documentary
    View more
    Share article:

    Protesters gather outside Belarus Embassy in Brussels to demand journalist’s release

    Sunday, 30 May 2021

    Photo from the Embassy of Belarus in Brussels

    Dozens of people demonstrated from 3:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday outside the Belarus Embassy in Brussels, demanding the release of opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich, his partner Sofia Sapega and all other political prisoners in Belarus.

    The demonstrators carried placards bearing messages such as “Freedom for Pratasevich and Sapega” and “No to abusive arrests.”

    Pratasevich and Sapega were arrested on Sunday 23 May after a European airliner in which they were travelling was forced to land in Minsk by the Belarus authorities.

    The gathering outside the embassy was addressed by various speakers, including Christophe d’Aloisio, spokesperson of the Christian human rights organisation ACAT Belgique, which advocates for the abolition of torture and the death penalty.

    “We feel we need to use our freedom for those who have none and we really see it as [a critical issue] that a country in Europe continues to apply the death penalty,” d’Aloisio said. “Our organisation is fighting for the total abolition of the death penalty, whatever the circumstances.”

    “We are convinced that the statements of Raman Pratasevich, to the effect that he is being well treated in prison and that he took part in organising unrest, were obtained through torture because the things to which they are trying to make him confess are punishable by death [in the Belarus criminal code],” d’Aloisio added.

    The demonstrators also denounced the fact that the Belarus authorities forced an airliner to make an emergency landing in order to arrest the opposition journalist, a move that prompted the European Union to close its airspace to Belarus and to ask European airlines to stop flying over the country.

    “We see Russian geopolitical interest behind this,” d’Aloisio said. “There was no better way to alienate the ‘little Belarusian brother’ from the European Union, which could not tolerate such State piracy.”

    “Since August 2020, there have been pro-democracy demonstrations of a magnitude never seen before in that country and many were hoping that the regime would be toppled, which was not to Russia’s advantage,” he explained.

    The Brussels Times