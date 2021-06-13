   
Brazilian President Bolsonaro fined for not wearing a face mask
Sunday, 13 June, 2021
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro fined for not wearing a face mask

    Sunday, 13 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was fined 552 Brazilian real (equating to around €90) for not wearing a face mask and for failing to comply with other health measures to curb the virus during a motorbike protest in the state of Sao Paulo.

    Two other State officials, including Bolsonaro’s son and congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, were given fines by the region’s authorities on Saturday for ignoring the health measures, as the president rode at the head of thousands of bikers during the “Let’s Accelerate for Christ” rally.

    Brazil is one of the countries worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as it has recorded over 17.4 million cases and over 486,000 deaths since the virus was first detected there, according to figures compiled by a consortium of local media houses based on statistics from the country’s health ministries.

    The country registered 75,778 new cases and 2,008 deaths on Saturday, according to the consortium.

    The Brussels Times