Trump uses cartoon to joke about firing top official

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Belga

US President Donald Trump has shared a cartoon on his social media platform, Truth Social, depicting him firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The post features a drawing of Trump pointing his finger and shouting, “YOU’RE FIRED!” at Powell, who is shown holding a box of his office belongings. The Federal Reserve’s logo is visible in the background. CNBC reached out to the White House for comment on the cartoon but received no immediate response.

Powell’s term as Fed chair ends in May next year. Trump has repeatedly called on Powell to significantly cut interest rates, but these demands have gone unmet. While the Fed recently made a minor rate cut, Trump has been vocal in insisting on more aggressive action.

In late August, Trump dismissed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accusing her of mortgage fraud. However, a federal judge blocked the dismissal, and a federal appeals court later ruled that she could remain in her position. Trump has since appealed this decision to the US Supreme Court.

Trump has also frequently suggested removing top officials across other government sectors and departments.

