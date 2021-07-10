   
Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra survivor Esther Bejarano dies in Austria
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 10 July, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels Airport reports delays following temporary baggage-handling issue...
Coronavirus: High-level panel urges more investments to prepare...
‘Trimmed Cat’ exhibition comes to Flanders...
Carrefour recalls two batches of its vanilla ice...
Holiday Travel: VAB issues traffic-jam alert for France...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 10 July 2021
    Brussels Airport reports delays following temporary baggage-handling issue
    Coronavirus: High-level panel urges more investments to prepare the world for future pandemics
    ‘Trimmed Cat’ exhibition comes to Flanders
    Carrefour recalls two batches of its vanilla ice cream
    Holiday Travel: VAB issues traffic-jam alert for France and other destinations
    Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra survivor Esther Bejarano dies in Austria
    Expert: PFOS-polluted soil could be a problem for centuries
    Tax service investigating professional football sector
    ‘The weakest link is broken:’ Pig farmers plead for help
    Warning of possible cardiac side-effects of two vaccines
    Hotline 1722 activated following thunderstorm warning
    Flanders aims for more bee-friendly roadside mowing
    Cycling study: most Belgians still using conventional bike rather than electric
    Flanders to invest €120 million in research infrastructure
    Increase in cargo at Port of Antwerp despite Brexit, Covid-19
    Cardinal calls for ‘humanity’ in case of hunger strikers
    Covid-19: Daily increase in new cases now over 80%
    At least 20 young people flew from Spain to Belgium, despite positive Covid test
    Portugal imposes extra rules: certificate of negative test needed to enter restaurant
    Travellers can also get tested at Belgian pharmacies from Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra survivor Esther Bejarano dies in Austria

    Saturday, 10 July 2021

    © Belga

    One of the last survivors of the Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra, Esther Bejarano, died in Austria on the night of Friday to Saturday at the age of 96, the Director of the Anne Frank Educational Centre announced on Twitter.

    “She dedicated her life to music and the fight against racism and anti-Semitism,” Director Meron Mendel tweeted, recalling that Esther Bejarano, deported to the Nazi extermination camp in 1943, was saved because she was a musician and that she played the accordion in Auschwitz.

    Born in Saarlouis, Germany, she was deported to Auschwitz in April 1943, then transferred in November that year to Ravensbrück Camp. Her parents and sister were killed by the Nazis.

    After World War II, she went to Palestine. She lived for close to 15 years in Israel, then went back to Germany where, for years, she told her story.

    In recent years, she often warned against the rise of the extreme right. “For those of us who have lived through (the deportations), it’s impossible to describe the extent to which this is serious,” she stressed, pointing to groups like the xenophobic, anti-Muslim Pegida movement and the extreme-right AfD party.

    A highly respected personality in Germany, Ms. Bejarano wrote many autobiographical novels while devoting herself to singing and her activities in the International Auschwitz Committee.

    Esther Bejarano was recruited into the Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra although she did not know to play the accordion, only the piano.

    Along with the other musicians she was made to play for the prisoners and deportees as they alighted from the convoys. In 2014, she told Deutsche Welle: “You knew they were going to be gassed and all you could do was stay there and play.”

    The Brussels Times