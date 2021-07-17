   
Coronavirus: New infections remain stable in the Netherlands
Sunday, 18 July, 2021
    Saturday, 17 July 2021

    © Belga

    The Coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in 11,134 persons in the Netherlands between Friday morning and Saturday morning, according to the National Public Health and Environment Institute, RIVM.

    This marked the third consecutive 24-hour period in which infections have reached over 11,000. However, the latest figure was 190 less than that of the 24-hour period that ended on Friday morning, when the RIVM registered 11,324 positive tests.

    No new deaths have been reported since Friday. On the other hand, the number of patients hospitalised with the virus continues to increase, even though it remains low.

    There are now 284 COVID-19 patients in hospital, nine more than Friday morning, and the highest number recorded in the Netherlands since early July.

    There are now about 77 COVID patients in intensive care units throughout the country.

    The Brussels Times